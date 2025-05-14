Bhu Bharati meetings to be held across Telangana from June 2

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that the Bhu Bharati revenue meetings will be held in all mandals across the state from June 2, 2025, to resolve the land disputes which arose as a result of the Dharani revenue portal.

Dharani portal was replaced with Bhu Bharati portal that was launched by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on April 14, 2025.

As a pilot project, 4 mandals in 4 districts were selected for the resolution of land issues from April 17 to 30 during meetings. From May 5 till the end of this month, such meetings are being held in 28 mandals in 28 districts.

The minister has informed that 60 percent of land issues will be resolved by the end of May, and if any dispute stays unresolved under the Bhu Bharati Act, the complainant will be given reasons for the same.

In a statement issued to the media on Wednesday, May 14, the minister also informed that the issues concerning ‘Saada Bainama‘ (land sale recorded on a plain white paper between two parties) couldn’t be resolved in these revenue meetings, as the issue is sub-judice. Based on the court’s judgement, he said steps would be taken to resolve them as well.