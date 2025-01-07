Forensic audit of Telangana land records to begin after Sankranti: Revenue min

Hyderabad: Announcing that a forensic audit of land records will be done after the Sankranti festival, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the land ‘scams’ in Bhoodan, Endowment, and assigned lands will be exposed by that audit.

Also alleging that 2,000 acres of government land in the Rajanna-Sircilla district have been registered in the names of private individuals, he said that these land ‘scams’ in Rangareddy, Medak, and Medchal districts will also get exposed after the forensic audit soon.

Talking about the Bhu Bharati Act, he said that once the Governor gives his nod, the gazette notification will be issued, and it would take two months for the rules of the Act to be framed.

He also said that the report of the commission on power purchases during the BRS government has submitted its report and the state government was taking legal opinion on it.

He also said that the probe was on the infamous phone-tapping case and the Kaleshwaram project.