Forensic audit of Telangana land records to begin after Sankranti: Revenue min

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that 2,000 acres of government lands in Rajanna-Sircilla district went into the hands of private individuals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 7th January 2025 8:28 pm IST
Forensic audit of land records will be done after Sankranthi festival, says revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Hyderabad: Announcing that a forensic audit of land records will be done after the Sankranti festival, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the land ‘scams’ in Bhoodan, Endowment, and assigned lands will be exposed by that audit.

Also alleging that 2,000 acres of government land in the Rajanna-Sircilla district have been registered in the names of private individuals, he said that these land ‘scams’ in Rangareddy, Medak, and Medchal districts will also get exposed after the forensic audit soon.

Also Read
Formula E scam: Lies won’t shatter me, says KTR

Talking about the Bhu Bharati Act, he said that once the Governor gives his nod, the gazette notification will be issued, and it would take two months for the rules of the Act to be framed.

He also said that the report of the commission on power purchases during the BRS government has submitted its report and the state government was taking legal opinion on it.

He also said that the probe was on the infamous phone-tapping case and the Kaleshwaram project.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 7th January 2025 8:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button