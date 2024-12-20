Bhumi Pednekar gives a peep into her beautiful morning in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently in Hyderabad, shared a picture of herself enjoying the beautiful morning in the “City Of Nawabs”.

Bhumi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a black crop top paired with denims. She is seen holding a flower as she poses for a picture with the city in the backdrop.

She had earlier shared a string of pictures with some Sufi singers and tagged it as “Talent”.

Upon her arrival on Thursday, Bhumi reminisced about how she visited the city, when she was just a casting assistant looking for actors to cast.

“Hyderabad you are Today in the city after many many years. The last time I was here, i was a casting assistant, looking for actors to cast. And today am here receiving an award 🙂 Never stop dreaming (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the actress, Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years, she made her film debut as an overweight bride with romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015.

She was then seen in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Bala”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Badhaai Do”, “Thank You For Coming”, “Bheed” and Afwaah. She was last seen on screen in “Bhakshak”, based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

She will next be seen in the series “The Royals”, which in November she said will be “magnanimous” and the polar opposite psychological thriller “Daldal.”

Speaking about “The Royals,” Bhumi, who co-hosted this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opening ceremony, said: “It’s my first long format. I’m very, very happy that our collaborators are Netflix. It’s going to be magnanimous. It’s romance, it’s comedy. I love that genre myself.”

The actor added that while the show falls into the rom-com category, it features “layered” and “nuanced” performances from a cast that includes both established and new actors, including veteran Zeenat Aman and Ishaan Khatter, reports variety.com.

She also discussed her role in the series “Daldal,” describing it as being the absolute opposite of “The Royals.”

“I haven’t in my career read a character that’s this complex,” said the actress.