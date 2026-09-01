Bhumi Pednekar reacts to minor girl’s gang rape in Delhi bus

New Delhi: Actor Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the recent gang rape incident of a minor girl in Delhi’s bus and called it a “shame”.

The actor shared the post on her Instagram story on Monday, which discussed the incident and wrote, “How can we see this happen again and again and again! Shame,” alongside the picture.

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving bus in Delhi, with the vehicle travelling around 43 km before she was allegedly abandoned.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The girl, who had boarded the bus at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida on the night of August 4 expecting to be dropped at Noida Sector 63, was allegedly raped by the driver and conductor while the vehicle was moving.

She was later abandoned near Kashmere Gate in north Delhi.

The two accused — bus driver Kuldeep, 39, and conductor Sandeep, 26, both residents of Kanpur — were arrested from a parking lot in Timarpur within hours after Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Kashmere Gate police station.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said the entire route to Kashmere Gate is being traced to ascertain the availability of police checkpoints, barricades, CCTV cameras and other surveillance mechanisms along the 43-km stretch.