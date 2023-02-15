Bhumi Pednekar’s video with ‘mystery man’ goes viral, who is he?

Mumbai: Bollywood film Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar has become the talk of the town since she attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12. Apart from the actress’s outfit, what grabbed everyone’s attention was her cosy video with ‘mystery man’ that went viral like a wildfire on social media. Bhumi was spotted kissing an unknown person after attending the reception.

According to various sources, that mystery man who escorted Bhumi while leaving the reception turns out to be builder Yash Kataria. It is rumoured that Bhumi is currently dating him. Fans of the actress went into a frenzy after the video went viral. Check out the video here.

However, Bhumi Pednekar has not officially confirmed her relationship yet. On the professional front, she was recently seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film was released on December 12, 2022.