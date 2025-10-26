Bhuvan Bam makes Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions film

Hyderabad: Bhuvan Bam is one of India’s most talented and popular social media creators. He became famous with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, where he played funny and emotional characters that people loved. Over the years, he has grown into one of the biggest digital stars in the country. Bhuvan has also acted in web series like Dhindora and Taaza Khabar, showing his skills as an actor and storyteller.

Bhuvan’s Big Bollywood Debut

Now, Bhuvan is ready to take a big step in his career by entering Bollywood. He announced that he has signed his first film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sharing a picture of his signed agreement on Instagram, he wrote, “Sapne dekho doston, poore ho jaate hain (Dream big, friends. Dreams really do come true).”

He also thanked his fans for their love and support, saying, “Wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Need your blessings always.”

About the Movie

Reports say that the movie is titled Kuku Ki Kundali, a romantic comedy directed by Sharan Sharma, who also made Gunjan Saxena. Bhuvan will act opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in this film. This will be his first full movie and an important milestone in his journey from digital content to big-screen cinema.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar accidentally revealed Bhuvan’s debut during a live chat. While talking about him, Karan said, “He’s been one of the biggest YouTubers and now he’s doing a film for us as the lead actor.” He soon realized his mistake and laughed, saying, “I think I messed up big time. It was supposed to be a big secret.”

After Bhuvan shared the news, many stars and fans congratulated him. Rajkummar Rao commented, “Bahut Bahut mubarak mere bhai. Uncle Aunty’s blessings and your hard work are paying off.”