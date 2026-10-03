Bidar youth held under UAPA Act, links with banned outfit

Bidar: A 24-year-old man from Karnataka’s Bidar district has been arrested under the UAPA Act for allegedly maintaining links with members of banned terrorist organisations and persons involved in the illegal trafficking of firearms.

Vishalkumar Maitre from Enakoor village used Instagram and WhatsApp to communicate with individuals linked to banned organisations. The first information report (FIR) registered at Khatakchincho­li Police Station states that he was in contact with Pakistan-based operatives Shahzad Bhatti, Rana Hunaini and Nomi Khan.

Vishalkumar obtained illegal weapons from Ashu Sharma of Uttar Pradesh and a person identified as Raju Bhai from Madhya Pradesh. The weapons were transported illegally and sold to others, police said.

Investigators are now trying to ascertain the source of the weapons, their intended recipients and the purpose for which they were allegedly being moved.

According to the FIR, preliminary findings suggest that Vishalkumar was associated with individuals and organisations allegedly involved in activities that could pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the country. However, the allegations are subject to investigation and will have to be established through evidence and the legal process.

The Intelligence Department had reportedly been tracking Vishalkumar’s activities for several months before the arrest. His social media interactions, call records and other digital communications are likely to form part of the investigation.

Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Investigators are probing whether the accused had links beyond the individuals named in the FIR and whether others were involved in the alleged illegal arms network. Further investigation is underway.