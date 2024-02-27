Biden expects Gaza ceasefire by March 4

Biden was in New York and made these remarks at a stop at an ice cream store.

27th February 2024
US President Joe Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that he expects a ceasefire to take effect in Gaza by next Monday (March 4) on the conclusion of negotiations to free Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

“I hope by the end of the weekend,” he said on Monday when asked by reporters when he expected a cease-fire. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close. We’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday, we’ll have a cease-fire.”

Israeli negotiators are in Doha for hostage negotiations with mediators from Egypt and Qatar, who are separately in talks with Hamas representatives.

The Israeli war cabinet cleared terms this past weekend for the release of 40 hostages in return for a six-week truce, which could take effect at the start of Ramadan.

