Biden proposes $27.2 bn for NASA to boost Moon, Mars programmes

Washington: US President Joe Biden has proposed a $27.2 billion budget for NASA in 2024, which is about $1.8 billion more than the agency received this year.

The new budget will allow NASA to continue exploring the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all through Artemis, the Mars Sample Return mission, and other efforts, the US space agency said.

“The budget details a blueprint to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement.

The budget allows NASA to monitor and protect the planet, advance sustainable aviation, better support orbital debris management, develop innovative new technologies, and inspire the Artemis Generation.

Also Read Biden to unveil tax hikes on wealthy Americans, corporations

“President Biden’s budget will help us explore new cosmic shores, continue to make strides in travelling to and working in space and on the Moon, increase the speed and safety of air travel with cutting-edge technologies, and help protect our planet and improve lives here on Earth,” said Nelson.

The proposal asks $8.1 billion for the Artemis programme, which aims to send astronauts to Mars, through NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration approach.

The Biden administration also aims to earmark $949 million for a mission to return Mars rock and soil samples, and allocated almost $2.5 billion for Earth Science.

The budget also invests $39 million to better understand the orbital debris environment and explore approaches to ensure safe access to space.

It invests more than $500 million in a suite of technologies to meet the US’ goal of net-zero carbon emissions from the aviation sector by 2050, and $1.39 billion to support the research and development of new technologies to advance space exploration capabilities.

With another $158 million marked for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, it would allow NASA to engage more students through enhanced partnerships and platforms.