US prez Biden seemingly opposes Israel attacking Iran’s oil facilities

Washington: In what seemed to be an expression of opposition to Israel conducting strikes on Iran’s oil production facilities, US President Joe Biden has told reporters that he wouldn’t do so if he were the one making a decision.

“Look, the Israelis have not concluded how they’re — what they’re going to do in terms of a strike. That’s under discussion. I think there are — if I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,” Biden said on Friday as he appeared for the first time at the White House press briefing during his presidency.

Biden’s remarks came as the US is still in discussions with Israel about how Israel will retaliate against Iran’s missile attacks on Tuesday. The President said officials in his administration have been in contact with their Israeli counterparts “12 hours a day,” including an “interface” between military leaders and diplomats of the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

“They’re not going to make a decision immediately,” Biden said, pointing to the fact that the Jews are currently celebrating the High Holidays. “And so, we’re going to wait to see what they — when they want to talk.”

Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council who took to the podium after Biden wrapped up his remarks, said the United States is closely tracking global oil markets amid high tensions in the Middle East.

“We have really effective ways of addressing some of those geopolitical volatility,” Brainard said, adding that “right now, markets are very well supplied, and we anticipate them to remain so.”