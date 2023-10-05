Biden’s dog involved in more biting incidents at WH than reported: Report

One such biting incident was so severe that it required hospital treatment.

Washington: US President Joe Biden’s two-year-old German Shepherd, Commander has been involved in more biting incidents at the White House than previously reported, a media report said citing informed sources.

Although the US Secret Service has confirmed 11 such incidents so far, the sources told CNN that the number was higher and includes executive residence staff and other White House workers.

According to the sources, one such biting incident was so severe that it required hospital treatment, while some others had to seek attention from the White House Medical Unit.

There were also some incidents that were unreported and untreated, they added.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady, told CNN that “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated”.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” Alexander added.

Since the White House is under federal jurisdiction, its Medical Unit is not required to report dog bites, although hospitals and urgent cares in Washington D.C. are required to report patients treated for dog bites.

Regarding the official number of these incidents, US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN that there wasn’t a complete number.

The Biden family’s elder dog, Major, was also involved on biting incidents with an engineer, a National Park Service employee and an unidentified Secret Service agency, according to CNN.

The German Shepherd was later moved out of the White House, and Commander arrived in 2021.

Another one of their dogs, Champ, also a German shepherd, passed away at the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, in June 2021 at the age of 13.

