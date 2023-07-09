Biden’s Europe visit to highlight NATO unity, arms to Ukraine

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Sunday embarked on Europe visit which is expected to be dominated by the US approval of munitions to Ukraine and bolstering North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance.

During his five day trip from July 9-13, Biden will visit the UK, Lithuania and Finland to bolster NATO, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said in a statement.

In the first leg of his visit, Biden will have a stopover in London on Sunday night. The US President on Monday has scheduled engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen close relationship between the two nations.

On July 11-12, the US President will Vilnius, Lithuania to attend the 74th NATO meeting during which leaders are set to discuss the war in Ukraine and bolstering the military alliance.

Despite use of bombs being banned across the world by 123 countries, Biden had announced that it will send cluster munitions to Kiev, saying “he took a difficult decision to act as the Ukraine are running out of ammunition”, sky news reported.

He will conclude his tour with visit to Helsinki, Finland for US-Nordic leaders summit on July 13 and fly back to the US the same day.