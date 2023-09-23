Bidhuri row: Congress chief Suresh demands BJP MP suspension

New Delhi: Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh on Saturday wrote to Speaker Om Birla demanding the immediate suspension of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, saying he has brought immense shame to the House with his “vile and communal” remarks against BSP member Danish Ali.

Suresh who as a member of the panel of chairpersons was presiding over the proceedings when the incident occurred on Thursday joined several opposition leaders in seeking stringent punishment for Bidhuri after Birla warned the BJP MP of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated.

The Congress leader said since the translation services were not optimal and the House was erupting in protest, he could not make out the exact meaning of the Bidhuri’s utterances but sensing the situation he ensured that the hate-filled remarks are permanently expunged.

An MP “behaving like a hatemonger in the hallowed halls of our democracy is a shocking aberration which must never be tolerated” and the matter should be referred to the privilege committee so that Ali gets justice, he said.

“I am writing this letter to request your goodself to take the most immediate action on the matter cited herewith. Ever since I have assumed the responsibility of being on the panel of Chairpersons in the Lok Sabha, it has been my endeavour to ensure the spirit of the constitution and uphold the values of the August House,” the MP said.

The members of the panel preside over House proceedings when both Speaker and Deputy Speaker are not present.

“However, the most appalling and unfortunate incident that shook the very core of every value to which we all stand guard, took place in the new Parliament House where Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP MP misbehaved and brought immense shame to the house.”

He said he was conducting the affairs of the House when Biduri “started using vulgar expletives, communal remarks and made vile and disgusting comments directed against Danish Ali “.

“Since the translation services were not optimal and the House was erupting in protest, I could not make out the exact meaning of the utterances of Ramesh Biduri, but sensing the situation, I immediately ordered for the expunging of all terms, usages and expletives from the record that were spoken by Ramesh Bidhuri, and ensured the hate-filled remarks are permanently expunged and removed,” he said.

However, he said he is utterly shocked and absolutely repulsed at the fact that a Member of Parliament of the ruling party could openly make such heinous comments and make derogatory remarks, based on a fellow member’s religion and threaten him with assault outside the parliament precincts.

This incident has brought unfathomable shame and loss of dignity for the House, he said, adding that a Member of Parliament “behaving like a hatemonger in the hallowed halls of our democracy is a shocking aberration which must never be tolerated”.

“The very House, where Constitution is preserved and fundamental rights are guarded, has become a place of religious hatred and discrimination against a Member of Parliament.

“Therefore, I request that strictest possible actions against Ramesh Biduri MP, including his suspension from the house and an express reference of the matter to the Privileges Committee be undertaken and justice is granted to Danish Ali MP, who was insulted and harassed in the Lok Sabha at the earliest,” Suresh said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret over Bidhuri’s remarks in the House and the BJP had issued a show cause notice to the MP from South Delhi.