BIE director aims for 1 lakh enrollments in govt junior colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: In an effort to increase student enrollment in government junior colleges across Telangana, Director of Intermediate Education Krishna Aditya, IAS, conducted a review meeting via Zoom with principals and lecturers.

During the session, he highlighted the need to improve admissions in the state’s 430 government junior colleges for the academic year 2025–26. So far, around 35,000 students have taken admission, and the department has set a target of 1 lakh admissions this year.

Krishna Aditya urged the staff to prioritize enrollment and actively reach out to nearby school headmasters and parents to promote government junior colleges. He noted that stronger admissions are key to the sustainability and growth of these institutions.

He also asked principals and lecturers to report any infrastructure needs so that upgrades can be addressed quickly. Highlighting the presence of well-qualified faculty and availability of modern courses, the Director said that government junior colleges have the potential to offer high-quality education.

Drawing a comparison with residential schools, he encouraged educators to raise academic standards and ensure that students receive quality education in these colleges.