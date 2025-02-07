BIE takes steps to ensure transparency in Telangana inter exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has taken a significant step to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming inter exams.

They have set up a fully equipped command control room at their headquarters. It is aimed at monitoring the smooth execution of the exams.

Telangana inter exams to begin on March 5

As per the schedule, the inter exams in the state are scheduled from March 5 to March 25 across the state.

In order to strengthen exam surveillance, TSBIE has deployed a dedicated 40-member team at the command centre.

The primary role of the team is to oversee exam activities in real-time and prevent any malpractices.

So far, the board has installed CCTV cameras in 850 government exam centres with an aim to enhance security.

The goal is to expand surveillance by installing a total of 1500 cameras for inter exams across Telangana.

Strict monitoring of practical exams

At present, around 850 centres are conducting practical exams. They are being closely monitored to ensure strict adherence to guidelines.

These steps reflect the board’s commitment to conducting fair and transparent inter exams in Telangana.