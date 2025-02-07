Will exhibition society extend last date of Numaish in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society had earlier extended the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad. Originally scheduled to conclude on February 15, it was decided to allow it to continue till February 17.

Now, as only 11 days are left, there are rumours that it will be extended further.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society, B. Surender Reddy, said that Numaish will not be extended beyond February 17.

Also Read Hyderabad’s marriage and banquet halls flooded with advance bookings

Giving further details, the exhibition society secretary said that the decision has already been taken and no extension of the last date of the Numaish in Hyderabad is possible.

Thousands of Visitors Daily

The exhibition is witnessing around 50 thousand visitors daily. At the exhibition, there are approximately 2200 stalls. This year, the exhibition society received around 2500 applications for stalls.

To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented robust security measures.

The measures include CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.

Innovation Hub

In the current Numaish in Hyderabad, the exhibition society in collaboration with T-Hub and the state IT ministry has launched an innovation hub to support startups.

It aims to provide a platform for startups to showcase and sell their products and services to the public.

Though this year’s Numaish in Hyderabad introduced many initiatives, its last date will not be extended as the exhibition society has already made its decision.