Big blow to Pawan Kalyan’s OG and other releases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court strongly criticized the state government and DVV Entertainments for allowing ticket price hikes for Pawan Kalyan’s film OG. The judges asked why people should spend Rs 800 on a ticket and what benefit they get from such costly movies. They said producers spending crores should not mean the public must pay more.

A petition was filed by advocate Burl Mallesha against the ticket hike and benefit shows. The single bench stopped the government’s order and posted the hearing to October 9. DVV Entertainments appealed, saying the order was valid only till October 4.

Minister’s Reaction

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he did not know about the order allowing ticket hikes. He felt Telangana should not copy Andhra Pradesh in such matters. He welcomed the High Court’s decision and announced that no film, big or small, will get permission for price hikes or benefit shows in the future.

He added that cinema is the main entertainment for the middle class, so ticket prices should stay affordable. He also recalled the Pushpa 2 premiere incident, which led the government to stop special shows earlier.

The issue has created a stir in the Telugu film industry. The government now says ticket hikes will not be allowed for any upcoming movies.

OG Box Office Collection Day 1:

Pawan Kalyan is back with the second release of the year. Following Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the Power Star has now come up with They Call Him OG, which also marks the Telugu debut of Emraan Hashmi.

Pawan Kalyan’s latest release ‘They Call Him OG’ which is directed by Sujeeth, opened to magnificent response on September 25, 2025. The movie has raked in an estimated Rs 90.25 crore worldwide on day one, including presales.