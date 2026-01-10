Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted approval for a ticket price hike for the much-anticipated film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, which is set to release on January 12. The decision was made ahead of the movie’s premiere on January 11.

Ticket Price Hike Details

• Premiere Show: The ticket price for the premiere show on January 11 at 8 pm will be Rs. 600, which is a 100% increase from the usual ticket price.

• Single-Screen Theatres: From January 12 to 18, single-screen theatres are allowed to increase the ticket price by Rs. 50, including GST.

• Multiplexes: The ticket price in multiplexes can be increased by Rs. 100, including GST, from January 12 to 18.

The Government’s Conditions

The Telangana government has also placed a condition on the ticket price increase. Theatre managements must contribute 20% of the additional revenue generated from the film to the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Welfare Association. A separate account will be opened for this purpose by the Film Development Corporation (FDC). Furthermore, theatre managements have been instructed to screen advertisements on the harmful effects of narcotics, drugs, and cybercrimes.

Impact on the film’s release

The decision to allow ticket price hikes gives a significant boost to the movie’s release. The premiere shows and the advance ticket bookings for regular shows will now strengthen the film’s momentum. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garuhas been highly anticipated, and the ticket price increase is expected to enhance the movie’s success.