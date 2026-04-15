Big cat scare in Sircilla as leopard enters village, kills calf

Hyderabad: Fear gripped Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district after a leopard killed a calf in Pothireddypally village on Tuesday night, April 14.

The animal entered the premises of farmer Saddula Poorna, killed the calf and partially consumed it. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, April 15, when the farmer stepped out to feed his cattle.

Forest officials who visited the spot examined pugmarks and confirmed the presence of a leopard in nearby forest areas, including Rudrangi, Marrimadla and Manala.

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Leopard movement has been frequently reported in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy districts, especially during summer when animals venture out in search of water and prey.

The Forest Department has issued an alert in the village and surrounding areas, advising residents to remain cautious, avoid venturing out alone and secure livestock. Animal tracking teams have been deployed and camera traps installed to monitor movement.

Officials said cages would be set up to capture and relocate the leopard.

Last month, movement of a dispersing tiger was also reported in parts of Rajanna Sircilla district.