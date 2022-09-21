Big catch: Nearly 350 kg Heroin worth Rs 1,725 Cr seized in Mumbai

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has made one of the biggest seizures of Heroin from the financial capital Mumbai with the contraband amounting to Rs 1,725 crore in the international market, a senior official said Wednesday.

“A container having more than 22 tonnes of Licorice coated with Heroin has been seized from Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai,” the senior official said.

The official informed that the total quantity of heroin coated on the Licorice is approximately 345 kg.

The massive drug haul comes exactly a year after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in September, 2021 made the largest contraband seizure in the history of the country by catching a drugs consignment weighing 3,000 kg and worth Rs 21,000 crore at Mundra port in Gujarat.

The DRI had seized the heroin, concealed in a consignment of semi-processed talc stone, between September 17 and September 19, 2021 at Container Freight Station of Mundra Port.

The Delhi Police are expected to reveal details of the Mumbai drug haul soon.