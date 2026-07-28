Mumbai: The buzz around Bigg Boss 20 is getting stronger with every passing day. After unveiling the first official logo of the upcoming season, the makers have left fans eagerly waiting for more details, including the contestants, theme and premiere date. As excitement builds, several interesting updates about the reality show have now surfaced.

Changes in Bigg Boss 20 house designer

One of the biggest changes this season is the Bigg Boss house design. Celebrity production designer Omung Kumar, who designed the iconic Bigg Boss house for several seasons along with his wife Vanita Garud Kumar, will not be returning for season 20. Instead, Kanchan and Rupali, the designers behind The 50, have been roped in to create the new house.

As per reports, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to premiere on September 6. Like last season, the show will follow a digital-first format, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants

On the contestants’ front, several popular names from television, social media and YouTube are reportedly in talks with the makers. Celebrities who have reportedly been approached for the show are —

Mahhi Vij Geeta Basra Jannat Zubair Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) Sunil Pal Nia Sharma Pearl V Puri Showik Chakraborty

Apart from them, a few contestants from The 50 are also said to be under consideration.

Meanwhile, another exciting update suggests that a new promo revealing the theme of Bigg Boss 20 is expected to be released by the end of this week.

With the countdown to the premiere underway, fans can expect more announcements in the coming days. Which celebrity would you like to see as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.