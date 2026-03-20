Hyderabad: The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, held at HITEX Convention Centre on Thursday, has landed in controversy after several social media users alleged poor planning and lack of coordination at the prestigious event.

What was expected to be a grand celebration reportedly turned chaotic, as multiple posts on X highlighted issues ranging from entry confusion to seating mismanagement.

Guests face entry issues

According to viral posts, several invitees reportedly faced difficulties at the entry points. It is alleged that the event management team could not properly identify guests and awardees, leading to delays and inconvenience.

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Some users even claimed that well-known personalities were stopped at the entrance due to lack of coordination. However, there is no official confirmation on these claims.

The event has also been criticised over alleged poor seating arrangements. It is being claimed that guests struggled to find seats inside the auditorium.

It was further alleged that senior personalities, including producer Suresh Babu and Shyam Prasad Reddy, were moved from front rows to the back, sparking disappointment among attendees.

Vijayendra Prasad reportedly walks out

Another major claim circulating online is that Rajya Sabha MP and writer Vijayendra Prasad was upset with the arrangements and left the event midway.

Some posts also alleged that there was confusion regarding his identity at the venue. These claims, however, remain unverified.

Tension involving Rashmika Mandanna’s team

An alleged argument involving actress Rashmika Mandanna’s security team and producer Dil Raju’s personal assistant also drew attention online.

According to social media posts, organisers reportedly intervened and asked the assistant to leave. There is no official clarity on the incident.

Users have pointed out that the event was managed by a Mumbai-based company. Several posts alleged that the team was unfamiliar with local celebrities, which may have contributed to the reported issues.

As of now, organisers have not issued any official statement regarding the allegations. The claims continue to circulate widely on social media, but remain unverified.