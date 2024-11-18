Big fight between Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Asit Modi: Report

Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), one of India’s most loved TV shows, is now facing a backstage drama once again. Lead actor Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) reportedly got into a heated argument with the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi, over a leave request.

What Happened?

The incident occurred in August when Joshi asked Modi for a few days off. However, when Modi arrived on set, he spoke to another actor, Kush Shah (Goli), instead of addressing Joshi’s request. This upset Joshi, and the situation escalated into a heated argument. Reports claim that Dilip Joshi grabbed Modi’s collar and even threatened to quit the show.

Fortunately, Modi calmed the situation down, and the argument didn’t go further.

This isn’t the first time Joshi and Modi have clashed. Sources reveal that during a Hong Kong shoot, the two had another fight, which was resolved by Gurucharan Singh Sodhi (former Sodhi).

TMKOC has also faced other controversies, with several actors leaving the show. Former cast members, like Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha, have accused the producer of harassment and delaying payments.

Can TMKOC Bounce Back?

TMKOC has been entertaining viewers for over 16 years, with Jethalal being one of its most-loved characters. However, frequent controversies are beginning to harm the show’s image.