Big fight between Naga Chaitanya and top director

Hyderabad: The news of a rift between actor Naga Chaitanya and director Parasuram has been making the rounds in Tollywood recently. The two had a falling out after Parasuram allegedly duped Naga Chaitanya out of a project in favour of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata.’

Parasuram approached Naga Chaitanya with a script and even registered the name ‘Nageswara Rao.’ Naga Chaitanya was excited to work with the director of hits like ‘Geeta Govindam,’ but just as production was about to begin, Parasuram changed his mind and chose Mahesh Babu’s film instead.

The director’s actions understandably hurt Naga Chaitanya, and even though Parasuram later attempted to resurrect their collaboration, the actor was too deeply hurt to consider it. Naga Chaitanya was frank in his criticism of Parasuram in a recent interview with GreatAndhra, “I don’t want to waste time talking about him. He squandered my time. I don’t want to waste time worrying about it,” he explained.

Parasuram is now working on his next project, which will be produced by Dil Raju and star Vijay Deverakonda. It remains to be seen whether this new collaboration will be a success, but one thing is certain Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram’s relationship has been irreparably harmed. Because the Tollywood industry is known for its close relationships between actors and directors, this feud has piqued the interest of both fans and industry insiders. It remains to be seen whether the two will ever reconcile, but for the time being, it appears that Naga Chaitanya has moved on to other projects while Parasuram is working on his upcoming film.