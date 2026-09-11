Big houses, empty hearts: The loneliness behind digital lives

Hyderabad: Evenings are usually meant for outings, entertainment, fun, and frolic. But on September 8 evening, a group of thoughtful people gathered for a very different purpose — to reflect on something increasingly precious in today’s fast-paced world: human connection.

In an age of instant messages and endless social media connections, people are increasingly losing touch with those closest to them. It was this paradox — being connected to everyone yet feeling connected to no one — that led to a lively discussion at Mediaplus in Hyderabad on September 8.

The growing disconnect in human relationships came under the spotlight at an interaction with Dr Mohammed Tajamul Hussain, Chief of Oncology at Insight Hospital, Chicago, ahead of the release of his thought-provoking book, Resources vs Relationships.

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The human need to belong

“The greatest wealth is not what we store, earn or accumulate, but the relationships we build and sustain”, Dr Hussain said, urging people to put empathy, trust, care and compassion back at the centre of their lives. In a world where technology connects us across distances, it is compassion that truly brings us closer.

Dr Hussain spoke passionately about the fundamental human need to belong and argued that relationships must take precedence over material possessions.

“People are connected on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, but they have no time for their own families,” he observed. “We have big houses but emptiness, huge bank balances but still no peace of mind.”

‘Fridges have broken down relationships’

In an age where technology has made communication easier than ever, genuine companionship appears to be becoming increasingly difficult. Dr Hussain offered a striking example of how even an everyday household appliance has subtly changed social behaviour.

“Refrigerators have broken down relationships,” he remarked. Earlier, he explained, families would share surplus vegetables and food with neighbours and relatives. Today, the extra food is simply stored in the refrigerator, reducing opportunities for sharing and interaction.

“The biggest disease is not cancer or a cardiac problem, but loneliness,” Dr Hussain said, calling for people to rebuild one-to-one relationships and rediscover the value of human companionship.

His observations were rooted not merely in theory but in years of medical experience. A cancer survivor himself, Dr Hussain spoke of the powerful role that care, compassion and emotional support can play in healing.

“I don’t know whose prayer worked, but now I am fully recovered,” he said, recalling his own battle with cancer.

Impact of hope, love and emotional support

He narrated several experiences from his clinical practice to illustrate the relationship between emotional wellbeing and physical recovery. Recalling the case of a stage-four cancer patient, he said the patient’s condition began showing signs of improvement after he learnt that his daughter was travelling from Alabama to take him home.

“Your blood vessels open up when you build relationships,” Dr Hussain said, emphasising the profound impact that hope, love and emotional support can have on a person’s health.

He urged people not to “dig their own graves” by isolating themselves, but instead to cultivate relationships, maintain family ties and uphold values that enrich society.

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Dr Hussain also recalled treating a Spanish boy who had been turned away by other hospitals because he was undocumented in the United States.

“What matters is giving treatment irrespective of whether a patient is rich or poor, or legal or undocumented,” he said, underlining the principle that compassion should never be conditional.

‘Robotic hand has taken over human hand’

The sentiment was echoed by Dr Yousuf Azam of Azan Group of Institutions, who observed that technology and machines were increasingly replacing the human touch.

“The robotic hand has now taken over the human hand,” he said, urging people to use their abilities for the benefit of others. “Give what the Almighty has given you. The hand that gives is better than the hand that takes.”

Prof Jyothsna of the Telugu Desam Party said her outlook had undergone a “paradigm shift” after meeting Dr Hussain in Chicago. “He showed me the path to proper human connections,” she said, recalling how her own experiences had taught her that genuine satisfaction often comes from seemingly small acts of kindness.

“What gives you satisfaction at the end of the day is the little smile you bring to someone’s face,” she said.

In a world obsessed with possessions, progress, and digital connectivity, the evening served as a reminder that humanity cannot be measured by the size of one’s house, the balance in one’s bank account, or the number of followers on social media.

The audience went back with the message: make time for the people who matter. Share what you have. Offer a helping hand. And never underestimate the healing power of human connection.