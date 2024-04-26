Big loss for SRH in Hyderabad, reaction of Kavya Maran goes viral

The internet erupted with memes, turning Kavya Maran's expression into a viral sensation

Published: 26th April 2024
SRH Co-owner Kavya Maran (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday witnessed a jaw-dropping reaction from SRH’s co-owner and CEO, Kavya Maran. As the SRH batting line-up crumbled under pressure, Maran’s animated response became an instant sensation on social media.

Kavya Maran’s Reaction

It was the fall of the sixth wicket—Abdul Samad—that triggered Kavya Maran’s infuriating reaction. As she watched from the stands, her emotions spilled over, and cameras captured the moment. The internet erupted with memes, turning Maran’s expression into a viral sensation.

Here are some of the reactions that flooded social media:

SRH, known for their explosive batting prowess, had set several records during the IPL 2024 season. However, their dominant scores were achieved while batting first. When RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to set a target, SRH faced the challenge of chasing down RCB’s 206 runs. RCB secured victory by 35 runs, snapping their six-match losing streak.

