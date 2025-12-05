Hyderabad has always been a city that celebrates cinema. From single screens to modern multiplexes, the love for movies has only grown stronger. Yet there is one major gap. The city does not have an IMAX theatre. With several massive Indian films being created for IMAX, this absence is now felt more than ever.

Two of the biggest upcoming films, SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, are being filmed for the full IMAX experience. This was confirmed by IMAX Chief Content Officer Jonathan Fischer. Varanasi is being shot in the 1.43:1 aspect ratio which offers unmatched visuals.

When Can Hyderabad Expect Its New IMAX

There is growing hope that IMAX will return to Hyderabad soon. IMAX Vice President Preetham Daniel said efforts are already being made. Rajamouli also stated that he expects at least one true 1.43 IMAX screen in India before Varanasi releases.

If Ramayana Part One arrives around Diwali 2026 which is November next year, then Hyderabad may see an IMAX screen before that time. If the first installment shifts to 2027, then the IMAX opening may also move closer to 2027. Since no confirmed dates have been announced, the exact arrival period remains uncertain.

A Grand Comeback Is Now Certain

While the timeline is still unclear, one thing is confirmed. IMAX is making a grand comeback in India. With Varanasi arriving in 2027 and Ramayana also being created for IMAX, the demand from Hyderabad is stronger than ever. The city is finally expected to join the IMAX map once again and offer movie lovers a world-class experience.