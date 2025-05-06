Hyderabad: May is always special for Jr NTR fans, and this year, his 42nd birthday on May 20 is bringing double joy! The actor is all set to give his fans a double treat with big updates from his two upcoming movies – War 2 and his action film with Prashanth Neel, also known as #NTRNeel.

1. Big Reveal from Prashanth Neel’s Film

Jr NTR is working with Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF and Salaar, on a large-scale action film. Though the title isn’t confirmed yet, many believe it’s called Dragon. A poster and title are expected to be revealed on NTR’s birthday.

A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience 🔥



𝟮𝟱 𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲.

You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel 💥



A Special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999 ’s birthday.#PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @NTRNeelFilm… pic.twitter.com/qAIgWa6mZM — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 29, 2025

The movie is being shot in Karnataka, with heavy action scenes near the beach. Actress Rukmini Vasanth is said to be playing the female lead, and Shruti Haasan may appear in a small role. With music by Ravi Basrur, the film is planned for release on June 25, 2026, and is one of the biggest films in NTR’s career.

2. First Look of “War 2”

Jr NTR is also entering Bollywood with War 2, where he will act with Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is part of the famous YRF Spy Universe. It is set to release on August 14, 2025. For NTR’s birthday, fans might get to see a first look poster or maybe even a small teaser.

With two major updates planned, May 20 is going to be a memorable day for all Jr NTR fans. Get ready for exciting reveals, trending posts, and non-stop celebration!