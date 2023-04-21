Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: 4 Indian expats win Rs 22L each

Abu Dhabi: Four Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,35,261) each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draws held on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The winners of the draw Krishna Prakash Karuvankavil, Sreejith PS, Vinay Vas, and Dilip Devanand Devnani— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

Dilip Devanand Devnani, the first weekly draw winner, currently heads the business department of a firm in Dubai.

He plans to donate 10 percent of the amount to a charity and send the rest back home to his family.

Vinay Vas, the second weekly draw winner, works as a business development manager in UAE. He has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 23 years.

Sreejith PS, the third weekly draw winner, works as a nurse in Qatar. He has been living in Doha for the past eight years.

When asked about his plans to spend his share of the prize, Sreejith told Big Ticket representatives that he plans to take his family on a visit to their home country, Gulf News reported.

Krishna Prakash, the fourth weekly draw winner, currently owns a business in Dubai. He plans to invest his winnings into his business and hopes to one day be named the grand prize winner.

Big ticket participants who purchase draw tickets during the month of April are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws, which will see four winners walk away with Dirhams 100,000.

Anyone who buys tickets during the promotional dates will also stand a chance to win the Dirhams 15 million grand prize on May 3.

Big Ticket fans have until April 30 to make their purchases online at the official website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.