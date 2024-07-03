Big Ticket draw: Dubai-based Indian expat wins Rs 22 crore

A Dubai-based Indian expatriate won a staggering Dirham 10 million (Rs 22,73,13,631) grand prize in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Wednesday, July 3.

The winner, Raisur Rahman Anisur Rahman, bagged the prize after purchasing ticket number 078319 for the raffle draw number 264 on June 15.

Rahman has been purchasing the ticket for 1.5 years and not sharing it with anyone else.

“I am very happy. I wasn’t watching the live draw because I was busy in a meeting. I have stopped my car to take the call. I know this golden voice of Richard,” Rahman told Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Purchase tickets this month to be one of 12 guaranteed winners in August, who will receive cash prizes.

In addition to the Dirham 15 million grand prize and Dirham 1 million second prize, 10 other winners will win prizes of Dirham 100,000 each during the live draw on August 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport. However, the airport stores are offering a buy 2, get 3 free deal on tickets.