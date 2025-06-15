Big Ticket draw: Indian expat from Kerala wins Rs 35L after 5 years of trying

Abu Dhabi: A Saudi Arabia-based Indian expat from Kerala has won an impressive Dirham 150,000 (Rs 35.17 lakh) in the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw held in Abu Dhabi.

The winner, Suseel Kumar Chittari Thodikayil, claimed the prize with ticket number 016923 in draw number 276. Kumar, who works for a private company, has lived in the Kingdom for the past 32 years. He has been participating in the draw for five years as part of a 24-member group that pools money to buy tickets.

He is still in the running for the Dh 25 million grand prize draw on July 3.

Meanwhile, two other Indian expats also won Dh 150,000 each in the same draw.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Big Ticket website or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.