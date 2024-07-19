Big treat for Hyderabadis on Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9th is set to be a thrilling day for his fans, filled with major updates and celebrations. There’s a strong buzz that an official announcement about Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with director Rajamouli will be made on this special day. This news alone has fans eagerly awaiting his birthday.

Re-release of ‘Murari’, a treat for Hyderabad fans

Adding to the festivities, Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster hit ‘Murari’ is scheduled for a grand re-release in Hyderabad theaters, nearly 23 years after its original release. Directed by Krishna Vamshi, ‘Murari’ was a musical family entertainer that earned critical acclaim and three Nandi Awards. Mahesh Babu’s exceptional performance in the film won him the prestigious Nandi Award for Special Jury.

Preparations are in full swing for the re-release, with plans for a grand screening not just in Hyderabad but across more than 300 theaters in Telugu states and overseas. This will be a nostalgic treat for fans worldwide.

Director Krishna Vamsi has reportedly trimmed the film by 18 minutes to offer a refreshed and improved version for both longtime fans and new viewers. This update aims to enhance the viewing experience, making it even more engaging.

Fans are showing their excitement by trending #Murari4K on social media. They are creating wedding card-style announcement videos and cards, which are going viral.

Special Screening Attendance

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata and daughter Sithara are expected to attend a special screening of the re-released ‘Murari’. There are also rumors that the film’s original heroine, Sonali Bendre, might join them. This family-centric event is sure to heighten the nostalgic appeal of the re-release.

Mahesh Babu’s recent appearance with a stylish long hairdo at the Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant wedding has sparked rumors that he might sport a similar look in Rajamouli’s upcoming adventure action thriller. This film is speculated to be in the vein of Indiana Jones, with reports suggesting that Mahesh Babu might portray a dual role in this highly anticipated project.