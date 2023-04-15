Big trouble in Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s friendship?

Hyderabad: ‘Is Tollywood’s mega-power star Ram Charan’s bond with young Tiger NTR fading?’ This appears to be the most recent buzz in the film industry. Fans were taken aback when they witnessed the duo’s friendship during the promotion of their latest film, RRR. However, it appears that there are some cracks in their relationship right now.

According to rumours, the increasing gap between Ram Charan and NTR can be attributed to their rising global fame, fan wars, and respective career paths. In recent events, Ntr omitted to mention Ram Charan’s name during his speech promoting Das Ka Dhamki. He also did not mention Ram Charan in any of his messages of congratulations to the RRR team.

Furthermore, Ntr has not been seen at any of Ram Charan’s birthday parties, despite hosting parties for a number of international celebrities. Many people have speculated about the reasons for their apparent distance.

It’s worth noting that Ram Charan is reportedly planning a Hollywood project, whereas NTR is concentrating mainly on Bollywood. This could be one of the reasons for the rumour.

The question now is, How will this impact the Tollywood industry? Fans of both actors hope that this is a passing phase and that the duo will continue to collaborate and create magic on the big screen.

However, only time will tell whether this is a passing phase or a more serious problem. Fans, on the other hand, will be keeping a close eye on their favourite actors’ social media accounts, eagerly awaiting any updates on their relationship.