BIG troubles for Pushpa 2, makers approach Pawan Kalyan: Report

Hyderabad: Recently, there has been a big argument on social media between fans of the Mega family and Allu Arjun. This argument started during the Andhra Pradesh elections and has gotten worse because of recent events, like comments from Pawan Kalyan and reactions from Allu Arjun.

The latest issue began when Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made some remarks during a visit to Bengaluru. He said that, while movie heroes 40 years ago used to protect forests, some heroes today are cutting them down and doing illegal activities.

Allu Arjun’s fans thought this was a direct attack on their favorite actor, who played a smuggler in the film “Pushpa.” This made them very angry, and they expressed their anger on social media.

Even before this, there was already some tension between Mega and Allu fans. The situation got worse during the Andhra Pradesh elections when Allu Arjun supported a YSR Congress Party candidate in Nandyal but didn’t support Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. This upset some of Pawan Kalyan’s supporters.

As the online fight continued, Allu Arjun made a statement during a pre-release event for the film “Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam,” saying, “We must stand by the people we believe in. I will always stand by them, no matter what.” Many people saw this as a response to Pawan Kalyan’s earlier comments, which made the situation between the fans even worse.

This growing tension has worried the producers of “Pushpa 2.” The producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, have now reportedly talked to Pawan Kalyan to share their concerns about how this fight might affect the film’s release. “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is set to release on December 6, and there are fears that the ongoing conflict could cause problems.

Ravi Shankar, one of the producers, tried to calm things down by saying that Pawan Kalyan’s comments were not meant to criticize the “Pushpa” movie. He assured that Pawan Kalyan respects the film industry and wouldn’t try to harm another film’s success.

Despite these efforts, the argument hasn’t stopped. Recently, MLA Bolisetti Srinivas and another leader, Ramesh Babu from Gannavaram, made strong comments against Allu Arjun. Ramesh Babu even demanded that Allu Arjun apologize before the release of “Pushpa 2” and threatened to block the movie’s release in his area if the actor doesn’t. His comments have added more fuel to the fire, making the situation even more tense.