Big Update: Munawar Faruqui is OUT from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Mumbai: ‘Munawar Ki Janta’ and ‘Munawar Warriors’ were pretty excited to see their star and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui performing daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as the Lock Upp winner has backed out from the project.

After a lot of speculations, this news was confirmed by an Instagram page dedicated to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which has over 121K followers. According to a YouTube video shared by the page, it is now official that Munawar Faruqui will not be flying to Cape Town to take part in KKK 12. Watch the video below.

It is being said that he decided to back out from the project due to his other work commitments. Munawar and the KKK team is yet to react on it. Now this news is surely going to upset the comedians fans who were eagerly waiting for Munawar to see on national TV’s biggest reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is currently gearing up for the release of his new music video ‘Halki Si Barsaat’ which he did with his ladylove Nazila. The single will be out today and the audio has already been released on Spotify last night.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, several popular celebrities including Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair Rahmani will be seen taking part in the show.