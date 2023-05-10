BIG update on Kantara 2, don’t miss!

The team had given final touches to the script for the 'Kantara' sequel and producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty are happy about the same, sources said

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 10th May 2023 10:40 am IST
Bengaluru: The script of ‘Kantara 2’ has been finalised and an official announcement will be made shortly, confirmed sources close to Rishab Shetty, the director and lead actor of the pan-India superhit movie ‘Kantara’.

Hombale Films which produced ‘Kantara’ had announced the production of the sequel during the celebration of 100 days of the film. The script work was taken up in the month of March.

The team had given final touches to the script for the ‘Kantara’ sequel and producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty are happy about the same, sources said.

The news has spread in the industry and the fans of the movie are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Sources close to Rishab Shetty said that the film’s team is hunting locations despite the rains.

If everything goes well, the film will go to the floors in June, sources stated.

