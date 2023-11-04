BIG update on Prabhas’ Salaar 2 release date

Hyderabad: Prabhas is among one of the highest paid India actors and has won several awards. He has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2015 and it was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali which helped him to gain worldwide popularity.

The actor has been part of several big projects since then and has got an opportunity to work with various top Indian actors. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire and this movie will have a direct clash with SRK’s ‘Dunki’.

And now in a latest update, it is said that director Prashant Neel has decided to release the sequel of the film in April 2024. Yes, Salaar: Part 1 is going to hit the theaters on 22nd of December while rumour mills suggest that sequal of the film will be released in April next year.

Director Prashant Neel, who is known for the films like KGF and Kantraa seems courageous as first he decided to release his film on the day SRK’s Dunki is released and then he has now given hints about the release of Salaar: Part 2.

Reports also suggest that Prashant Neel has trust in his ability and keeping in mind the summer holidays, he has decided to release the part 2 of Salaar in April next year. There was no official announcement made yet and it is expected that makers might announce sequel release date after the release of part 1.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Shruti Hassan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Meenaakshi Chaudhary among others.