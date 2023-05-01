BIG update: Salman Khan stops signing films, know why

Mumbai: Salman Khan, Bollywood’s favourite “Bhaijaan,” is known for his successful career in the entertainment industry. However, his most recent release, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ is struggling at the box office, leaving the actor in a reflective mood.

Despite its holiday release, the film failed to create wonders at box office, prompting Salman to question his project selection.

And now, latest news has it that Salman has stopped signing new project sparking speculations about his retirement. According to a report in ETimes, Salman has been offered six new projects, but the actor is taking a break and will wait until the release of ‘Tiger 3’ in November to gauge public reaction before signing anything new. As a result of this news, Salman’s fans may miss out on a new film for Eid 2024.

Fans are looking forward to Salman’s upcoming project, ‘Tiger 3,’ directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The star hopes that the success of this film will give him more confidence in choosing future projects.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor has recently been in the news for receiving various death threats. The actor had opened up about the same in a recent show and said, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security.”

Despite the difficulties, Salman Khan’s stardom remains unaffected, and his fans eagerly await his next move. The Bollywood superstar has always been a force to be reckoned with in the industry, and his upcoming projects will undoubtedly excite his fans to new heights.