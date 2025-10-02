Big wedding in Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi’s family, see details

Hyderabad: The Allu family, one of the most prominent families in Tollywood, is gearing up for another grand wedding celebration. Known for their lavish weddings that bring together celebrities from the film, political, and business worlds, the family is now preparing for the engagement of Allu Arjun’s younger brother, actor Allu Sirish.

Allu Sirish engagement details

Allu Sirish officially announced the happy news through a heartfelt social media post. He revealed that he will be getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika, on October 31, 2025. Significantly, Sirish shared the announcement on the birth anniversary of his late grandfather, legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah.

“Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart—I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October,” Sirish wrote. He also recalled his grandmother’s wish to see him married, adding, “Though she is not with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together.”

Sirish and Nayanika are likely to tie knot soon.

Who is Nayanika?

According to reports, Nayanika’s family is involved in the real estate and construction business. She was introduced to Sirish through mutual friends, and the couple has reportedly been dating for over two years before deciding to take the next step.

About Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish is the youngest son of veteran producer Allu Aravind and brother of superstar Allu Arjun. He made his debut with Gouravam (2013) opposite Yami Gautam and later appeared in films like Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), Okka Kshanam (2017), and Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2022). He was last seen in the fantasy actioner Buddy (2024).

With the engagement set for October 31, celebrations in the Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi’s house are expected to be nothing short of spectacular.