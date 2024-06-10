BIG wedding in Bollywood on June 23, it’s an interfaith union!

Mumbai: Fans of Bollywood are in for a treat as another big wedding is on the horizon. Beloved B-town couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly set to get married. According to India Today, the couple will tie the knot on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been reportedly together for a long time, are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The wedding will be attended by close friends, family, and the entire cast of Heeramandi.

The wedding invite is said to be designed like a magazine cover with the text “the rumors are true.” Guests have been asked to dress in formal attire, and the celebrations will take place at Bastian in Mumbai, report said. As it is going to be an interfaith marriage, only time will tell whether Sona will convert and get nikafied to her love or the couple will just have a court wedding. Let’s wait and see.

An official announcement from the couple and their families is still awaited.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer began their Bollywood careers with Salman Khan’s films. Sonakshi debuted in “Dabangg” in 2010, while Zaheer’s first film was “Notebook” in 2019. They also acted together in “Double XL.”

We can’t wait for the official announcement!