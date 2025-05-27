Big wedding in Tollywood in June 2025: Reports

Hyderabad: Get ready for some wedding vibes, Tollywood fans! Akhil Akkineni, the charming actor from the legendary Akkineni family, is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee. Known for keeping his personal life private, Akhil surprised everyone with a quiet engagement last year. Now, wedding reports are buzzing louder than ever!

According to reliable sources, the much-awaited wedding is set to take place on June 6, 2025. Though the Akkineni family hasn’t made any official statement yet, wedding arrangements have reportedly begun. Some say the ceremony will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, while others speculate a grand destination wedding in a Rajasthani palace.

Fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation, but given Akhil’s history of keeping things low-key—just like his engagement—we wouldn’t be surprised if the wedding is announced only after it happens!

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab is no stranger to the spotlight. She’s the daughter of top industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, and a talented artist and entrepreneur herself. Raised in Hyderabad and now based in Mumbai, she’s known for her art exhibits and her skincare brand, OnceUponTheSkin.

Akhil’s Career and Comeback Film ‘Lenin’

Even as wedding bells ring, Akhil is busy on the sets of his next film, Lenin. Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and co-starring Sreeleela, the film is a rural mass entertainer set in Rayalaseema. It’s expected to release in November 2025.