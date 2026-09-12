Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has kicked off with a bang and the reality show has already close to completing its first week. After back-to-back midweek evictions in a historic move, fans are now eagerly waiting for the weekend episodes featuring host Nagarjuna Akkineni.

While the fights, fun, nominations, tasks and eliminations remain the biggest attractions of the show, there is another thing that always manages to grab fans’ attention, the contestants’ remuneration.

Every season, Bigg Boss contestants get lucrative deals to leave their regular lives behind and spend weeks inside the house with strangers. Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is no different.

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A total of 16 contestants entered the show during the grand premiere this year. The lineup includes celebrities as well as commoners who made it through the Agnipariksha process.

But who is reportedly taking home the biggest paycheck this season?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 remuneration list

According to information circulating on social media and the internet, Jabardasth fame Auto Ram Prasad is reportedly among the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 10.

Here is the reported weekly remuneration of the contestants:

Auto Ram Prasad: Rs 3.5 lakh – Rs 4.5 lakh per week

Mukesh Gowda: Rs 3 lakh – Rs 4 lakh per week

Anchor Varshini: Rs 3 lakh – Rs 3.75 lakh per week

Krishnudu: Rs 2 lakh – Rs 3 lakh per week

Trigun: Rs 2 lakh – Rs 3 lakh per week

Debjani Modak: Rs 2.75 lakh – Rs 3 lakh per week

Chaitra Rai: Rs 2.25 lakh – Rs 2.5 lakh per week

Naresh: Rs 2.25 lakh – Rs 2.5 lakh per week

Temper Vamsi: Rs 1.25 lakh – Rs 2 lakh per week

Sudheer Reddy: Rs 1.25 lakh – Rs 2 lakh per week

Commoner contestants’ pay

The six commoners who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house through the Agnipariksha process are reportedly being paid around Rs 70,000 per week, according to social media reports.

The commoner contestants are:

Gundeboina Jhansi

RJ Charan

Sudheer Reddy (Sudheer Talks)

Rohit Naidu

Aman Masud

Srishti Vyakaranam

With the season entering its second week, it remains to be seen which contestants manage to win the audience’s hearts and stay inside the house till the finale.

Who is your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 10? Comment below.