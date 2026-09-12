Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has barely one week, but the show has already started serving unexpected twists. While fights and heated arguments are keeping the house buzzing, the makers have shocked contestants and viewers with back-to-back mid-week eliminations.

RJ Charan, who entered the Bigg Boss house after winning the Agnipariksha competition for commoners, was eliminated on Thursday. Soon after, another shocking update emerged, with serial actress Chaithra Rai also being shown the exit door based on the housemates’ votes.

Double elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 10

A total of 16 contestants entered the tenth season on the grand premiere. The lineup includes 10 celebrities and six commoners who made it through the Agnipariksha process.

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The contestants have currently been divided into Blue and Red teams, with Bigg Boss putting them through a series of tasks. Those who landed in the high-risk zone had to face the possibility of elimination.

While Charan was the first contestant to reportedly leave the house, Aman Masud from the commoners and Sudheer Reddy and Chaithra Rai from the celebrity group were said to have entered the high-risk zone next.

Among the three, Chaithra reportedly received the least support and was eliminated.

Are Charan and Chaithra really out?

However, there appears to be a big twist. Reports suggest that the two mid-week evicted contestants could be given another chance to return to the house, possibly through a secret room or another task.

There is no official confirmation yet from the makers on whether Charan and Chaithra will re-enter the show. If they do return, the duo could reportedly compete against each other, with one of them facing a genuine elimination during the weekend episode.

Meanwhile, all 16 contestants are reportedly nominated for this week’s elimination. If the makers decide to conduct another eviction, actor Krishnudu, who is currently said to be at the bottom of the voting list, could be in danger.

With two contestants already out within days of the premiere, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has certainly started on a high-voltage note. Whether Charan and Chaithra’s journey has really ended or there is another twist waiting for them remains to be seen.

What do you think about the reported double elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 10? Comment below.

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