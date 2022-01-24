Bigg Boss 15: 3 contestants evicted; check names of 7 finalists

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting with passing day. The drama, intense fights, friendship and every thing that is happening inside the house is grabbling all the limelight. Well, as we are nearing the finale of the reality show, the makers are giving surprises to all the viewers of Bigg Boss.

In Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced the double eviction, but he didn’t reveal the name of the contestants. Latest promo shared on Colors TV Instagram shows Bigg Boss announcing the name of three contestants who didn’t win Ticket to Finale — Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. However, promo too did not reveal the evicted housemates names.

Rajiv, Abhijit, Devoleena eliminated

According to latest update by The Real Khabri, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale have been eliminated from BB 15 due to lesser votes compared to Rashami. Not just this, the source has also confirmed that Rajiv, who re-entered the show as wildcard contestant last week, too has come out of the house.

Bigg Boss 15 finalists names

Post the double elimination, contestants who have entered the finale week of Bigg Boss 15 are —

Rashami Desai Rakhi Sawant Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Shamita Shetty

As per reports, the grand finale is expected to take place on January 29-30. An official announcement is still awaited.

Whom are supporting from the above 7 finalists? Who do you think will lift Bigg Boss 15 trophy? Tell us in the comments section below.