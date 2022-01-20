Bigg Boss 15: 3 contestants out of finale race; check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s battle is getting intense as the show is sailing slowly towards finale. The contestants are seen trying their best to win in the task for getting the ticket to finale. So far, five contestants have won the VIP status after bagging Ticket To Finale week. They are — Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

In today’s episode, we will Tejasswi and Nishant fighting against each other to win the task. As per Live Feed, it seems Nishant has defeated Teja to win Ticket To Finale. With this, the non-VIP contestants left in the Salman Khan-hosted show will be — Tejasswi, Rashami, Abhijit and Devoleena.

Tejasswi Prakash wins last Ticket To Finale

Now, according to latest update by The Real Khabri, Tejasswi Prakash has bagged the last Ticket to Finale and her position has also been upgraded to VIP. Bigg Boss 15 housemates who have made it to the finale week are —

Rakhi Sawant

Nishant Bhat

Karan Kundrra

Pratik Sehajpal

Tejasswi Prakash

Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 bottom 3 contestants

The non-VIP contestants who are currently out of the race are — Rashami, Devoleena and Abhijit. Rajiv Adatia, who made a re-entry as a wild card contestant last week, is also currently in the game.

However, we will have to wait till the episode to air to know if there’s any new twist in the upcoming week. Will these non-VIP housemates get the chance to bag their position in finale week? Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Bigg Boss 15.