Bigg Boss 15: 3 more contestants win Ticket to Finale, see full list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is just a few days away from its finale week. Though the Salman Khan‘s reality show has failed to gain good TRPs, it has managed to create ripples on social media, especially Twitter. Yesterday, we have informed you about the four Ticket To Finale winners of the show.

In the tasks given by challengers Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh, we saw Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai winning and grabbing their places in the finale week. They joined Rakhi Sawant who became the first finalist of BB 15.

Going by Bigg Boss 15 Live Feed, three more contestants have won the precious Ticket To Finale. In the latest ‘House Division’ task which began yesterday, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale and Tejasswi Prakash have defeated other housemates to become the three new VIPs of the house. With this, Bigg Boss 15 now has 7 VIPs. Check out the list below.

Bigg Boss 15 Ticket To Finale Winners

Umar Riaz

Karan Kundrra

Rashami Desai

Rakhi Sawant

Shamita Shetty

Tejasswi Prakash

Abhijit Bichukale

The non-VIP contestants who failed to win the Ticket To Finale tasks are — Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Pratik failing to win the task has come as a shocker to many of his fans.

What are your thoughts on the above list? Are they deserving? Do tell us in the comments section below.