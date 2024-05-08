Rainfall in Hyderabad may interrupt IPL match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: The forecasted rainfall in Hyderabad may interrupt the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is scheduled to be played at Uppal Stadium this evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city is likely to continue receiving rainfall today. Yesterday too, rainfall lashed the city.

The IPL match between SRH and LSG is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. Arrangements for the match are also made, and many Hyderabadis are hoping to watch SRH playing at the home ground.

However, as IMD Hyderabad forecasted rainfall, the IPL match is likely to get interrupted.

Meanwhile, netizens shared videos of yesterday’s rainfall at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium.

It's Raining in Uppal stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/J8dBHXxHpA — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) May 7, 2024

SRH v LSG

With 12 points from 11 games, LSG is currently sixth on the points table. SRH, meanwhile, is fourth with the same number of points from the same number of matches.

The two teams have met three times in the IPL so far. Today, again the teams are going to play an IPL match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph