Kuwait discovers salary payments to employees who left country since 2018

Kuwait: The Ministry of Education in Kuwait has discovered a huge oversight in which former employees who had left the country since 2018 were still receiving their salaries.

This comes after Dr. Adel Al Adwani, Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research, instructed the use of a fingerprint system to monitor employee attendance.

Also Read Kuwait launches first ever Hindi radio broadcast

As per a report by Arabic daily Al-Jarida, the system, integrated with the Civil Service Bureau’s systems, has detected numerous instances of individuals receiving incorrect salaries despite being absent from the country.

Dr. Al Adwani has established an investigation committee to identify and handle cases of unlawful salary payments, with legal action to be taken against those found guilty.

The ministry is implementing strict measures to ensure accountability, including scrutinizing employment records across all departments and schools and adhering to work hours verified through fingerprint systems.