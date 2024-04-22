Kuwait launches first ever Hindi radio broadcast

Kuwait has commenced the first-ever Hindi radio broadcast in the country, starting on Sunday, April 21, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The Hindi programme will be available on Kuwait radio on frequencies FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday evening, from 8:30 to 9 pm (local time).

Taking to X on Sunday, April 21, the embassy wrote, “Start of first ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait!”.

“Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting 21 April 2024.”

The Embassy has praised the initiative, stating that it will further strengthen relations between India and Gulf countries.

📻 Start of first ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait!



Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 on every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting 21 April 2024, a step that will further strengthen 🇮🇳🤝🇰🇼. pic.twitter.com/6F46I5uhX8 — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) April 21, 2024

As per a report by ANI, the Indian community, comprising around 1 million individuals, is Kuwait’s largest expatriate community and is a top choice among expatriate groups. They include engineers, doctors, accountants, scientists, and businessmen.