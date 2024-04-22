Kuwait launches first ever Hindi radio broadcast

The Indian embassy has praised the initiative, stating that it will further strengthen relations between India and Gulf country.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2024 3:59 pm IST
Kuwait launches first ever Hindi radio broadcast
Photo: Jonathan Velasquez/Unsplash

Kuwait has commenced the first-ever Hindi radio broadcast in the country, starting on Sunday, April 21, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The Hindi programme will be available on Kuwait radio on frequencies FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday evening, from 8:30 to 9 pm (local time).

Taking to X on Sunday, April 21, the embassy wrote, “Start of first ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait!”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Watch: After serving tea to Bill Gates, Dolly Chaiwala sips coffee at Burj Khalifa

“Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting 21 April 2024.”

The Embassy has praised the initiative, stating that it will further strengthen relations between India and Gulf countries.

As per a report by ANI, the Indian community, comprising around 1 million individuals, is Kuwait’s largest expatriate community and is a top choice among expatriate groups. They include engineers, doctors, accountants, scientists, and businessmen.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd April 2024 3:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button