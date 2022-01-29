Bigg Boss 15: ‘Asli winner Umar Riaz’ trends ahead of finale

Mumbai: One of the much loved, hyped and most trended personality of Bigg Boss 15 is Umar Riaz. His journey inside the controversial reality show is definitely a one to remember. He entered with a bang from the very start he made the audience feel his presence on the show and went on won millions of hearts across the country.

From his connection with Rashami to brotherhood with Karan Kundrra, he always made headlines with something or the other. Umar was evicted from the show because of violence. He was asked to quit the Salman Khan hosted show for his physical spat with Pratik Sehajpal.

And now, ahead of finale of Bigg Boss 15, his fans and followers are trending ‘Asli winner Umar Riaz’ on Twitter. The tweets have crossed 2 million on the micro-blogging site. Fans state that he is the ‘real winner’ of the show and the viewers find him the deserving contestant compared to the other finalists. Read out the tweets below.

Bigg Boss 15 finale is all set to commence tonight and the winner will be announced tomorrow. The star-studded grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be graced by several former winners including Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, and Shweta Tiwari, among others.

The current top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 15 are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.